Advertisement

First lady lashes out at media about friend’s tell-all book

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on stage at the end of the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on stage at the end of the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORAL, Fla. (AP) - Melania Trump is lashing out at those she describes as “self-serving adults” for focusing on her falling out with a friend and adviser.

She says in a Friday blog post that the focus on “salacious claims” by the adviser in a tell-all book about their broken relationship comes at the expense of her work on behalf of children.

Mrs. Trump sharply criticizes the media and her former adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, claiming Wolkoff hardly knew her.

Wolkoff did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Wolkoff’s book recounts her work on Mr. Trump’s inauguration and blames the first lady for not defending her after questions arose about excessive spending by the inaugural committee.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Record avalanche of early votes transforms the 2020 election

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

Politics

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation.

Politics

Impatient Democrats want Biden to do more in Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats in Texas are pressing Joe Biden to make a harder run at Texas with less than three weeks until Election Day.

Politics

Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Confirmed virus cases and COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the swing states of Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Latest News

Politics

Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
The justices put the case on a fast track, setting arguments for Nov. 30. A decision is expected by the end of the year or early in January, when Trump has to report census numbers to the House.

Politics

Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states; Biden tours Midwest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and BILL BARROW Associated Press
President Donald Trump was campaigning in Florida and Georgia, while Joe Biden focused on the Midwest.

Politics

Twitter CEO says it was wrong to block links to Biden story

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
CEO Jack Dorsey responded to criticism over its handling of a story that had prompted cries of censorship from the right.

Politics

TV viewers get a split-screen view of Trump, Biden; Guthrie’s exchanges with Trump get noticed

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
Trump faced a crackling round of questioning from Savannah Guthrie of the “Today” show, who pressed him on his personal experience with COVID-19, his finances and his support of conspiracy theories.

Politics

GOP senator berates Trump in leaked call with constituents

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a call with constituents that the president "kisses dictators' butts" and "mocks evangelicals."

Politics

Chris Christie says he was wrong not to wear mask in White House

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Christie, in a statement, said he has recovered from COVID-19 after a weeklong stay in a hospital’s intensive care unit.