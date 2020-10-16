Advertisement

Impatient Democrats want Biden to do more in Texas

Democrats in Texas are pressing Joe Biden to make a harder run at Texas with less than three weeks until Election Day.
Democrats in Texas are pressing Joe Biden to make a harder run at Texas with less than three weeks until Election Day.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Democrats in Texas are pressing Joe Biden to make a harder run at Texas with less than three weeks until Election Day.

The former vice president has deployed dozens of staff in America’s biggest red state and reserved $6 million in ad buys this month.

That’s more than any Democratic presidential nominee in a state that Republicans have carried every year since 1980.

Republicans have dismissed the investment as unserious, and Biden himself hasn’t campaigned in the Lone Star State since becoming the Democratic nominee.

But Texas is a mixed picture.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn is in a fight but still a favorite, and Democrats have made the Legislature a tossup.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Record avalanche of early votes transforms the 2020 election

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

Politics

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation.

Politics

First lady lashes out at media about friend’s tell-all book

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Melania Trump is lashing out at those she describes as “self-serving adults” for focusing on her falling out with a friend and adviser.

Politics

Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Confirmed virus cases and COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the swing states of Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Latest News

Politics

Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
The justices put the case on a fast track, setting arguments for Nov. 30. A decision is expected by the end of the year or early in January, when Trump has to report census numbers to the House.

Politics

Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states; Biden tours Midwest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and BILL BARROW Associated Press
President Donald Trump was campaigning in Florida and Georgia, while Joe Biden focused on the Midwest.

Politics

Twitter CEO says it was wrong to block links to Biden story

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
CEO Jack Dorsey responded to criticism over its handling of a story that had prompted cries of censorship from the right.

Politics

TV viewers get a split-screen view of Trump, Biden; Guthrie’s exchanges with Trump get noticed

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
Trump faced a crackling round of questioning from Savannah Guthrie of the “Today” show, who pressed him on his personal experience with COVID-19, his finances and his support of conspiracy theories.

Politics

GOP senator berates Trump in leaked call with constituents

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a call with constituents that the president "kisses dictators' butts" and "mocks evangelicals."

Politics

Chris Christie says he was wrong not to wear mask in White House

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Christie, in a statement, said he has recovered from COVID-19 after a weeklong stay in a hospital’s intensive care unit.