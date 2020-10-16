Local car dealership foots the bill for mammograms for women in need

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local car dealership is footing the bill for mammograms for women who can’t afford them in an effort to support breast cancer awareness month.

Bird-Kultgen Ford in Waco kicked off the effort to provide 50 free mammograms to women in need and, so far, the response has been great.

“We’ve already been a big supporter of breast cancer awareness in October,” said Bird-Kultgen Ford Vice President Claire Kultgen.

“This year we wanted to do something a little different.”

Kultgen said the dealership wanted to make a real difference as the nation goes pink to raise awareness of breast cancer so it went straight to the source.

“We went over to Baylor Scott and White’s Breast Center and said ‘what need do you guys have that we can help fill?’ We were really appreciative for them to identify that and say ‘there are women that just can’t afford it’ and so we said OK, can we help pay for those?'”

Michelle Wilson with the Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Breast Center said the gift will save lives.

“It’s so important to get your yearly mammogram and we are here encouraging not only the ladies that do not have insurance to come in for the free mammograms, but also reminding others that do have insurance to get it yearly,” Wilson said.

Bird-Kultgen Ford donated $10,000 to make the mammograms possible.

That’s enough to screen at least 50 women, 25 of whom signed up on Wednesday, at the dealership’s kick-off event.

Information about the project is available online.

The dealership’s phone number is (254) 2020-4220.

