Advertisement

Local car dealership foots the bill for mammograms for women in need

By Julie Hays
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local car dealership is footing the bill for mammograms for women who can’t afford them in an effort to support breast cancer awareness month.

Bird-Kultgen Ford in Waco kicked off the effort to provide 50 free mammograms to women in need and, so far, the response has been great.

“We’ve already been a big supporter of breast cancer awareness in October,” said Bird-Kultgen Ford Vice President Claire Kultgen.

“This year we wanted to do something a little different.”

Kultgen said the dealership wanted to make a real difference as the nation goes pink to raise awareness of breast cancer so it went straight to the source.

“We went over to Baylor Scott and White’s Breast Center and said ‘what need do you guys have that we can help fill?’ We were really appreciative for them to identify that and say ‘there are women that just can’t afford it’ and so we said OK, can we help pay for those?'”

Michelle Wilson with the Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Breast Center said the gift will save lives.

“It’s so important to get your yearly mammogram and we are here encouraging not only the ladies that do not have insurance to come in for the free mammograms, but also reminding others that do have insurance to get it yearly,” Wilson said.

Bird-Kultgen Ford donated $10,000 to make the mammograms possible.

That’s enough to screen at least 50 women, 25 of whom signed up on Wednesday, at the dealership’s kick-off event.

Information about the project is available online.

The dealership’s phone number is (254) 2020-4220.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rare syndrome in local children after COVID19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Teenager indicted after 2 predominantly Black local churches vandalized

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A teenager has been indicted after two predominantly Black local churches were vandalized this summer.

News

Grand jury clears local officer who fired at woman wielding bow and arrow

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Grand jurors Thursday declined to indict a veteran local police officer who fired at a woman who was wielding a bow and arrow.

News

Family of man accused of killing local officer during raid wants trial moved

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The family of a man accused of killing a local police officer during a no-knock raid more than six years ago wants his trial moved.

Latest News

Health

A handful of area children develop rare condition associated with COVID-19

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A handful of children in Central Texas have developed a rare, but serious condition after contracting COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19: Five more deaths, 180 new cases reported in Central Texas

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Waco-McLennan County health officials reported another death from COVID-19 Thursday.

News

Bird Kultgen Ford picks up the bill for mammograms for uninsured

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Ex-officer arrested in ongoing probe of unreported student complaints at local university

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A former Central Texas campus police officer remained jailed Thursday after he was arrested in an ongoing investigation of allegations a student’s harassment complaints against a university employee went unreported.

State

Texas polling station closes after worker tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS DFW Staff
A polling site in Denton County has temporarily closed after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

State

DOJ charges Texas billionaire in $2 billion tax fraud scheme

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.