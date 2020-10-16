Local man shot, killed following standoff with local law enforcement

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - A man allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident was shot and killed following an hours long standoff Friday morning in Riesel.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: AN EARLIER VERSION OF THIS ARTICLE INCORRECTLY STATED LOCAL DEPUTIES SHOT AND KILLED THE MAN. THAT HAS NOT BEEN OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED.)

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said William Lane was killed, but did not clarify who shot and killed the man.

Deputies received the call at about 11:45 pm Thursday and were dispatched to a residence off county road 181, just outside of Riesel.

Sheriff McNamara said deputies got two children, ages 11 and 12, out of the house, with the suspect’s wife.

That’s when the suspect allegedly started shooting at deputies.

The suspect, a convicted felon, was shot and killed Friday morning following a five-hour standoff.

Several law enforcement agencies in Central Texas were located at a gas station in Riesel when KWTX arrived at around 3am.

Our KWTX reporter at the CEFCO noted several McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputies, McLennan County SWAT and bomb squad, along with DPS and Riesel ISD Police.

A witness told KWTX they thought they heard “someone shooting at the cops."

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.