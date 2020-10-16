Advertisement

Local man shot, killed following standoff with local law enforcement

Local deputies shot and killed the suspect in a domestic violence incident in Riesel
Local deputies shot and killed the suspect in a domestic violence incident in Riesel(Hannah Hall)
By Pete Sousa and Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - A man allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident was shot and killed following an hours long standoff Friday morning in Riesel.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: AN EARLIER VERSION OF THIS ARTICLE INCORRECTLY STATED LOCAL DEPUTIES SHOT AND KILLED THE MAN. THAT HAS NOT BEEN OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED.)

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said William Lane was killed, but did not clarify who shot and killed the man.

Deputies received the call at about 11:45 pm Thursday and were dispatched to a residence off county road 181, just outside of Riesel.

Sheriff McNamara said deputies got two children, ages 11 and 12, out of the house, with the suspect’s wife.

That’s when the suspect allegedly started shooting at deputies.

The suspect, a convicted felon, was shot and killed Friday morning following a five-hour standoff.

Several law enforcement agencies in Central Texas were located at a gas station in Riesel when KWTX arrived at around 3am.

Our KWTX reporter at the CEFCO noted several McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputies, McLennan County SWAT and bomb squad, along with DPS and Riesel ISD Police.

A witness told KWTX they thought they heard “someone shooting at the cops."

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Local zoo makes adjustments for safety of guests--and animals--due to COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
“Brew at the Zoo," which has been scaled-down but extended due to the pandemic, kicked off Thursday at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco.

News

Family of man accused of killing local officer during raid wants trial moved

Updated: 11 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Rare syndrome in local children after COVID19

Updated: 12 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Teenager indicted after 2 predominantly Black local churches vandalized

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Staff
A teenager has been indicted after two predominantly Black local churches were vandalized this summer.

Latest News

News

Grand jury clears local officer who fired at woman wielding bow and arrow

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Staff
Grand jurors Thursday declined to indict a veteran local police officer who fired at a woman who was wielding a bow and arrow.

Tell Me Something Good

Local car dealership foots the bill for mammograms for women in need

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas car dealership is footing the bill for mammograms for dozens of women in need.

News

Family of man accused of killing local officer during raid wants trial moved

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The family of a man accused of killing a local police officer during a no-knock raid more than six years ago wants his trial moved.

Health

A handful of area children develop rare condition associated with COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A handful of children in Central Texas have developed a rare, but serious condition after contracting COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19: Five more deaths, 180 new cases reported in Central Texas

Updated: 13 hours ago
Waco-McLennan County health officials reported another death from COVID-19 Thursday.

News

Bird Kultgen Ford picks up the bill for mammograms for uninsured

Updated: 13 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five