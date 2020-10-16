Shooting sends 2 to local hospital with multiple wounds

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police Friday were investigating a shooting in a Waco residential neighborhood that sent two people to a local hospital both with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers responded shortly before midnight Thursday to the 3700 block of Huaco Lane after police received a report of the shooting.

Both victims had been shot repeatedly in the abdomen and legs, Officer Garen Bynum said.

Information about their conditions wasn’t available Friday morning.

