Advertisement

Stefanik maintains bipartisan reputation while moving to the right

By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-New York) holds a unique position in Congress and New York’s North Country. She ranks as one of the nation’s most-bipartisan lawmakers but data also show her moving to the right.

Those who track and grade lawmakers on a scale from left to right concede it’s an inexact science, but Noah Weinrich with Heritage Action said, “you can generally tell who’s conservative or not.”

Heritage Action -- a conservative lobby group affiliated with the Heritage Foundation -- scores lawmakers based on the bills they back and the votes they take. “If they consistently vote conservatively, they’ll have a high score,” said Weinrich, “generally, folks scores stay pretty similar from term to term.”

Weinrich said scores calculated over years and hundreds of votes help eliminate noise from the calculation but added voters should dig deeper into their numbers than the top-line score.

Right now, Rep. Stefanik is getting a 60% – a grade well above her previous scores (’15-'16, ’17-'18) but still well below the current Republican average.

Other organizations -- like non-partisan GovTrack -- use different formulas, but reach similar conclusions, painting Stefanik as a moderate trending toward the middle of the Republican party.

Prof. Sally Friedman studies how lawmakers balance local and national elements in their work in D.C. and on the campaign trail. She wrote about her case study of New York’s federal delegation in her 2007 book - Dilemmas of Representation: Local Politics, National Factors, and the Home Styles of Modern U.S. Congress Members.

“What’s so interesting is her combination of bipartisan and partisan,” said Friedman of Stefanik.

Friedman said national politics are playing a larger role in how lawmakers present themselves back home than in the past, but local issues remain critical to maintaining the support of their constituents.

Friedman said Stefanik remains focused on her North Country district, from fighting for soldiers at Fort Drum to securing funding for hospitals. But as Stefanik rose the ranks within Congress, Friedman notes Stefanik began sprinkling in more national talking points and took on roles steering her party’s future.

“The interesting thing to me is she didn’t jump on the Trump bandwagon in 2016, ’17,” said Friedman.

Four years ago, Stefanik offered only lukewarm support of then-candidate Donald Trump. He would go on to overwhelming carry her district, only losing one county, and flipping six counties that voted for President Obama in 2012.

Stefanik has broken with the president’s positions -- voting against 2017′s tax reform and calling for more coronavirus testing this spring. But she largely downplays their differences, and won his praise defending him from impeachment.

“I’ve been able to deliver results working with this president,” Stefanik told us in August before addressing the Republican National Convention. She said those results are the direct result of the President’s willingness to cut a deal, “the media has not done enough to focus on how bipartisan he has been.”

North Country voters will decide whether to send Stefanik back to Congress for a fourth term on Election Day, Nov. 3rd. She’s up against Democrat Tedra Cobb in a rematch of the 2018 race.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

Politics

Biden campaign finds 3rd virus link; Harris suspends travel

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

Politics

Texas governor appoints new state Supreme Court justice

Updated: 18 hours ago
Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday appointed a successor for retired state Supreme Court Justice Paul Green.

Politics

Billboard on route to Trump’s Iowa rally states ‘COVID superspreader event’

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
A billboard reading “Trump COVID superspreader event” had an arrow pointing directly to the rally at the Des Moines airport.

Politics

AP-NORC poll: Americans critical of Trump handling of virus

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Majorities of Americans are highly critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of both the coronavirus pandemic and his own illness.

Latest News

Politics

Amid report of ‘unmasking’ probe ending without charges, Trump expresses unhappiness

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:01 AM CDT
|
By CNN Staff
No wrongdoing was found, which puts an end to an accusation President Donald Trump supported against his political adversaries.

Politics

First lady: Son Barron had coronavirus, but no symptoms

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

Politics

County judge warns against electioneering at local early voting sites

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By Staff
A Central Texas county judge is warning residents against electioneering at local early voting sites.

Politics

Federal court blocks Texas ban on abortion procedure

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court has ruled that Texas can’t ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure that Republican-led statehouses across the U.S. have sought to outlaw in recent years.

Politics

After independent coronavirus test, Trump town hall set for Thursday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2 and spent three days at the Walter Reed military hospital, took a coronavirus test Tuesday administered by the National Institutes of Health.

Politics

Lines form early, wait times long as early voting begins in Central Texas

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT
Lines formed early, an elderly woman waiting to cast her ballot passed out, and some voters reported problems with voting terminals and waits of as long as three or four hours as early voting got underway Tuesday in Central Texas.