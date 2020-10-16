Stocks fall on Wall Street as coronavirus spreads in Europe

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks are ending mostly lower on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its third straight loss this week.

The benchmark index slipped 0.2% Thursday.

Rising infections in Europe and new measures to contain the coronavirus there motivated traders to pull money out of riskier investments.

European markets fell broadly after France imposed a curfew on many of its biggest cities and Londoners faced new travel restrictions. United Airlines slumped after reporting that its revenue plummeted over the summer.

Crude oil prices fell and Treasury yields were mixed. Small-cap stocks bucked the downward trend and ended higher.

