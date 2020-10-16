Advertisement

Superintendent encouraging healthy students to return to class in person

The Valley Mills ISD superintendent has a message for parents in his district with children learning virtually: if you can send your child back to school in person, do it.
The Valley Mills ISD superintendent has a message for parents in his district with children learning virtually: if you can send your child back to school in person, do it.
The Valley Mills ISD superintendent has a message for parents in his district with children learning virtually: if you can send your child back to school in person, do it.(KWTX)
By Justin Earley
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - The Valley Mills ISD superintendent has a message for parents in his district with children learning virtually: if you can send your child back to school in person, do it.

There have been four confirmed student cases.

But Superintendent Mark Kelly says the district has taken numerous safety measures to keep students safeand contain any additional COVID19 cases.

In fact, the junior high volleyball team and an elementary class are currently quarantining out of extreme caution because of potential exposure.

But he says students learning virtually are struggling terribly.

Kelly says 93 students are still learning remotely and 51 of them are failing.

Kelly says if students are sick or have been potentially exposed to COVID19 by all means stay home.

But he’s urging the others to come back to campus because he wants to see them succeed.

Kelly said, “if they get behind a day, if they get behind two days, you can start to roll down hill fast. We haven’t been in school since March so the last thing we need is to get behind. We’ve got to get students back, we’ve got to fill in those gaps, and we’ve got to move forward. So again, if they’re struggling at home, we need them here.”

You can see the entire interview including what students and parents need to know about upcoming halloween activities on the KWTX Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good

School district, local nonprofit team up to help students who ‘need a place to go’

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
A local school district and a Central Texas nonprofit are teaming up to help homeless teenage students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

30 charged in meth distribution ring run out of Texas clothing store

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Thirty members of an alleged methamphetamine distribution ring have been charged with drug crimes, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox announced Thursday.

Health

Two more Central Texas residents die of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Two more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

News

Full Interview: Lee Greenwood singer of God Bless the USA

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Brady's Friday Evening FastCast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

UPDATE: Local man who shot up house dies in exchange of gunfire with officers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A Central Texas man who authorities say shot up his house while his wife and two children watched later died in an exchange of gunfire with SWAT team members and state troopers early Friday.

Local

Baylor Scott & White to hold drive-thru flu clinics Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
With the flu season right around the corner, Baylor Scott & White is offering a drive-thru flu clinic Saturday.

Local

Central Texas soldier imprisoned 12 years for war crime gets married on day of release

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gordon Collier
A former soldier from Central Texas who spent the past 12 years behind bars for war crimes he insists didn’t happen was released from prison and immediately got married Friday, beginning a new chapter in his life as he seeks a full pardon to clear his name.

Local

$15,000 reward offered after dog dragged behind car found in yard of area home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A $15,000 reward is offered after a dog that had been dragged behind a car was found in the yard of an area home.

State

Texas arson investigator, suspect, die in shootout

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Texas arson investigator and an arson suspect are dead after an early-morning shootout Friday.