Texas arson investigator, suspect, die in shootout

An arson investigator and an arson suspect were killed during a shootout early Friday in Houston.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police and fire officials say an arson investigator and an arson suspect were killed during a shootout early Friday in Houston after the investigator pursued the suspect.

Fire Chief Samuel Peña says investigator Lemuel Bruce, 44, died at the hospital to which he was taken after the shooting at around 3:30 a.m. Friday in northwest Houston.

Assistant police Chief Matt Slinkard says Bruce was part of a team investigating recent arsons in the area when he spotted and pursued a vehicle suspected of being connected to the blazes.

No witnesses have been found.

Multiple agencies are investigating the case as an officer-involved shooting.

