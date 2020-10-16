Advertisement

Two indicted in gang-related shooting near local Whataburger that left teen dead

Two suspects in a gang-related shooting in June near a Waco Whataburger that left a teenager dead have been indicted for murder. (File)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two suspects in a gang-related shooting in June near a Waco Whataburger that left a teenager dead have been indicted for murder.

Malachi Jawan Wright and Elijah Marquise Thompson, 22, both of Waco, remain in the McLennan County Jail where they’re held in lieu of $500,000 bonds.

Tyrese Carroll, 19, was on the phone with his brother when he was shot to death early on June 20 near the Whataburger restaurant at North Valley Mills and Lake Air drives, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers responded at around 1:50 a.m. on June 20, found a pool of blood and then determined that Carroll had been dropped off at Ascension Providence Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the affidavit says.

Investigators later determined the shooting stemmed from “an ongoing feud between two local gangs, TSO and 1K,” both of which “have been involved in multiple shootings,” the affidavit says.

Thompson and Wright, the affidavit says are TSO gang members and Carroll was a 1K gang member.

A witness, the affidavit says, told investigators Carroll was shot after he walked up to a silver Ford Fusion Wright was driving.

The witness told investigators Wright shot at Carroll through the driver’s side window, the affidavit says.

Then, the witness said, “The back right passenger door opened, and Elijah Thompson stepped out and began shooting at Carroll until he fell to the ground,” according to the affidavit.

