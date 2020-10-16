Two local men indicted in federal effort to crack down on gun violence

(KWTX) - Two Central Texas men are among 15 people named in federal indictments as part of Project Guardian, an effort to crack down on gun violence.

Luis Emetrio Gonzalez, 43, of Belton was named in an indictment charging felon in possession of a firearm.

On Feb. 8, Belton police officers who responded to a family disturbance found Gonzalez in possession of an AR-15 rifle and a .380 caliber pistol, U.S. Attorney Gregg Sofer said in a press release.

Gonzalez has three prior felony convictions for drug possession and burglary of a building dating back to 2007, Sofer said.

Robert Lewis Stephens, Jr., 37, of Waco, was also named in an indictment charging felon in possession of a firearm.

On May 9 Waco officers who responded to a report of domestic violence found Stephens in possession of a 9mm semiautomatic pistol, Sofer said.

Stephens was convicted in 2009 of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and in 2001 and 2009 of felony possession of cocaine, he said.

The charge against both men carries a maximum sentence of as much as 10 years in federal prison.

About 350 such cases are pending in the Western District of Texas.

“Firearms in the hands of dangerous felons, domestic abusers and others who are prohibited from possessing them present a real danger to the law abiding members of our communities,” Sofer said.

“If you are convicted of federal firearms offenses, you can expect to face serious prison time.”

Project Guardian was initiated in the fall of 2019 to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

