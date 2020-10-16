Advertisement

Two more Central Texas residents die of COVID-19

Two more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.
Two more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.(Phil Reed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Two more McLennan County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

The deaths of the 87-year-old woman and 59-year-old man reported Friday raised the virus' toll in the county to 134.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 47 new cases of the virus Friday.

Of the total 514 cases were active Friday and 8,642 patients have recovered.

Fifty nine patients were hospitalized Friday, 16 of them on ventilators.

