UK says EU trade talks ‘over’ but bloc sees room for a deal

LONDON (AP) - The British government says trade talks with the European Union are effectively over and the country must prepare for a no-deal break with the bloc, despite EU leaders declaring that negotiations will continue next week.

The EU said at a summit in Brussels that it is willing to keep talking, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said Friday that the talks are “over” unless the EU “fundamentally” changes its approach.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier says he plans to travel to London next week, but it’s unclear whether talks will take place. Both sides insist the other must change course in order to secure a deal before a post-Brexit transition period expires on Dec. 31.

