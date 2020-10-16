Virus hits beach resort, as pandemic surges in Argentina

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina (AP) - Hundreds of Argentine flags dotted the sand of a beach at the Mar del Plata resort, a poignant memorial to the victims of the novel coronavirus in one of this South American country’s virus hotspots.

When the flags were planted last week they were a tribute to the more than 500 people who had died from COVID-19 over the previous seven months in Argentina’s top resort.

Since then, about 100 more have died and Mar del Plata has become an epicenter in a coronavirus surge through Argentina’s interior that has given it the fifth-highest confirmed case total in the world.

