A Mix of Fall and Summer This Weekend Before Our Next Front

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
It’ll be a nice, Fall-like start to the weekend with temperatures staying in the 70s during the afternoon.  Highs will be in the upper 70′s late afternoon with mostly sunny skies.  Temperatures stay in the 70s during the evening due to breezy south winds, which will bring in warmer air for your Sunday.  We start Sunday in the upper 60s, with highs hitting around 90° during the afternoon.  The warmup is short-lived though, as yet another cold front will move in late Sunday night.

As the front moves in we’ll see lows in the mid 60′s to start your Monday, but the afternoon is when we’ll start to feel the effects of the front.  Highs will only be in the low 80s Monday with a couple of spotty showers due to the passing front.  We gradually warm into the mid 80s by Thursday, before our fourth cold front in less than 2 weeks moves in to keep our temperatures in check for next weekend.

