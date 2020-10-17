Advertisement

‘Cheer’ star to remain locked up on child porn charges

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday, Sept. 17 on child pornography charges.
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday, Sept. 17 on child pornography charges.(John Locher | AP Photo/John Locher File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A judge says “Cheer” star Jerry Harris will remain in jail while awaiting trial on child pornography charges.

Attorneys for Harris had asked that he be released and confined at home under strict conditions.

But a Chicago federal judge said Friday that evidence offered by prosecutors “overwhelmingly supports detention.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather McShain says it would “virtually impossible” to ensure Harris doesn’t use the internet.

The 21-year-old suburban Chicago man was charged in September with producing child pornography.

The FBI says Harris admitted to agents that he had asked a teenager to send him photos and videos of his genitals and buttocks via Snapchat.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

