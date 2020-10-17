Advertisement

In head-to-head town halls, Biden beats Trump in audience

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden looks to media as he arrives to participates in a town hall with moderator ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden looks to media as he arrives to participates in a town hall with moderator ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - During dueling town halls, Democrat Joe Biden reached a larger audience on ABC than President Donald Trump did for his event, held by NBC News.

The Nielsen company says the Biden town hall reached 14.1 million people on ABC between 8 and 9 p.m. and Trump had 13.5 million combined on NBC, CNBC and MSNBC.

It had been expected that Trump would get more viewers because it was simulcast on NBC, CNBC and MSNBC. But the mostly liberal audience that usually tunes in to MSNBC wasn’t enthusiastic about watching.

Both were town hall-style events, with George Stephanopoulos the moderator on ABC and Savannah Guthrie doing the duty for NBC.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

GOP senator mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name at Trump rally

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. David Perdue mocked Kamala Harris, his Senate colleague and the Democratic vice presidential nominee, by repeatedly mispronouncing her name at a Georgia rally for President Donald Trump.

National Politics

Sen. David Perdue mispronounces Sen. Kamala Harris' name

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Sen. David Perdue mispronounces Sen. Kamala Harris' name at Georgia rally.

Politics

Record avalanche of early votes transforms the 2020 election

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

Politics

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation.

Latest News

Politics

First lady lashes out at media about friend’s tell-all book

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Melania Trump is lashing out at those she describes as “self-serving adults” for focusing on her falling out with a friend and adviser.

Politics

Impatient Democrats want Biden to do more in Texas

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democrats in Texas are pressing Joe Biden to make a harder run at Texas with less than three weeks until Election Day.

Business

US posts record deficit of $3.1 trillion in 2020 budget year

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The Trump administration reported Friday that the deficit for the budget year that ended on Sept. 30 was three times the size of last year’s deficit of $984 billion.

Politics

Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Confirmed virus cases and COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the swing states of Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Politics

Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
The justices put the case on a fast track, setting arguments for Nov. 30. A decision is expected by the end of the year or early in January, when Trump has to report census numbers to the House.

Politics

Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states; Biden tours Midwest

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
|
By STEVE PEOPLES, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and BILL BARROW Associated Press
President Donald Trump was campaigning in Florida and Georgia, while Joe Biden focused on the Midwest.