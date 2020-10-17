In head-to-head town halls, Biden beats Trump in audience

NEW YORK (AP) - During dueling town halls, Democrat Joe Biden reached a larger audience on ABC than President Donald Trump did for his event, held by NBC News.

The Nielsen company says the Biden town hall reached 14.1 million people on ABC between 8 and 9 p.m. and Trump had 13.5 million combined on NBC, CNBC and MSNBC.

It had been expected that Trump would get more viewers because it was simulcast on NBC, CNBC and MSNBC. But the mostly liberal audience that usually tunes in to MSNBC wasn’t enthusiastic about watching.

Both were town hall-style events, with George Stephanopoulos the moderator on ABC and Savannah Guthrie doing the duty for NBC.

