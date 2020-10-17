Advertisement

Local company fires employee after racially insensitive email sent to customer

Swoboda Pest and Termite Control in Bryan fired the employee after they say they found out.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan pest control company fired an employee Friday after news came to light about a racially insensitive email sent to a customer.

The employee was a contract worker for Swoboda Pest & Termite Control and working in Dallas. Jerry Swoboda was made aware of this email by KBTX after it went viral when a screenshot was posted on social media. Immediately after speaking with News Three’s Kendall Hogan, Swoboda says he fired the employee.

Below is a statement sent to KBTX:

Swoboda Pest & Termite Control, Inc. condemns the inappropriate communications sent from our company accounts. As the home of Texas A&M University, College Station has a diverse community from all over the world. We are grateful for our long history serving this community and are embarrassed by the unacceptable and divisive language demonstrated by one of our employees.

In an effort to show our community that we are sorry for the inappropriate actions taken and that we welcome people of all races, we will be making a donation to the Texas A&M Chinese Student Association. Additionally, we are taking the appropriate actions within our company to ensure that this type of situation never happens again.

While we recognize that our actions going forward cannot correct the past, we hope that by accepting responsibility in this situation we are part of the solution to a greater national problem.

We thank the community for all of our years in business. Please accept our apologies.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Big game week 8

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Drive of the night week 8

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Marquee matchup Week 8

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Central Texas soldier imprisoned 12 years for war crime gets married on day of release

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Local company fires employee after racially insensitive email sent to customer

Updated: 17 hours ago

Latest News

News

Local superintendent encourages healthy students to return to class in person

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

School named after 1991 Luby's massacre victim

Updated: 19 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

State

3-year-old boy found in tool box

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
A 3-year-old Bryan County boy is safe and sound after a nearly 11 hour overnight search ended with his rescue.

State

Suspect charged after shooting near Hensel Park

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Karla Castillo and Michael Oder
Texas A&M University Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at Hensel Park Friday evening.

Local

Central Texas soldier imprisoned 12 years for war crime gets married on day of release

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gordon Collier
A former soldier from Central Texas who spent the past 12 years behind bars for war crimes he insists didn’t happen was released from prison and immediately got married Friday, beginning a new chapter in his life as he seeks a full pardon to clear his name.