Advertisement

Mangham police officer shot after traffic stop

Hermandus Dashanski Semien
Hermandus Dashanski Semien(RPSO)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say on Oct. 17, 2020, at around 1:00 p.m., a Mangham police officer was shot after initiating a traffic stop on a vehicle that was stolen during an armed robbery at Yancey’s Pharmacy in Rayville.

According to the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, the officer initiated a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle on La Highway 425 for speeding. They say during the traffic stop, he was shot by the suspect, 27-year-old Hermandus Dashanski Semien of Ville Plate, La.

They say Semien fled the scene of the traffic stop and was later found by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office a few minutes after he crashed the vehicle on La Highway 562 near Fort Necessity.

FPSO says Semien was located armed and taken into custody on the charges of armed robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and attempted first degree murder of a police officer.

The officer is in serious, but stable condition. The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Groesbeck: Central Texas soldier imprisoned 12 years for war crimes returns home

Updated: 1 hour ago
1st Sgt. John Hatley, a soldier who was imprisoned for 12 years for war crimes he swears he didn’t commit, returned to his home Saturday afternoon.

News

Big game week 8

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Drive of the night week 8

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Marquee matchup Week 8

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Central Texas soldier imprisoned 12 years for war crime gets married on day of release

Updated: 20 hours ago

Latest News

News

Local company fires employee after racially insensitive email sent to customer

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Local company fires employee after racially insensitive email sent to customer

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local pest control company fires employee over racially insensitive email.

News

Local superintendent encourages healthy students to return to class in person

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

School named after 1991 Luby's massacre victim

Updated: 22 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

State

3-year-old boy found in tool box

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
A 3-year-old Bryan County boy is safe and sound after a nearly 11 hour overnight search ended with his rescue.

State

Suspect charged after shooting near Hensel Park

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Karla Castillo and Michael Oder
Texas A&M University Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at Hensel Park Friday evening.