Advertisement

Suspect charged after shooting near Hensel Park

One person is being treated at a local hospital after being shot, according to Texas A&M University police.
Texas A&M University Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at Hensel Park Friday evening.
Texas A&M University Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at Hensel Park Friday evening.(KBTX TV)
By Karla Castillo and Michael Oder
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The suspect in a Friday night shooting near Hensel Park is in custody, charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a public servant.

At 6:46 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Hensel Park in College Station after 911 calls said there were shots being fired.

One victim is being treated at a local hospital after being shot twice, according to police. University Police say the victim is a 24-year-old male that doesn’t attend Texas A&M.

The alleged shooter is a 22-year-old Texas A&M graduate student.

Police say the suspect also fired at a Precinct 3 Deputy Constable who responded to the park. The deputy wasn’t injured and didn’t return fire, according to University Police. Authorities do not believe there is any threat to the public.

The gunshot victim’s condition is unknown. No identities have been released.

Officers are still investigating the shooting at Hensel Park. Police are at another scene on Hensel Drive near the Becky Gates Children’s Center. Hensel Drive is closed while officers investigate. Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

A CodeMaroon was issued following the shooting.

This article will be updated with more information as it is confirmed.

7:47 pm Update to shooting investigation at Hensel Park

Posted by KBTX Media on Friday, October 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local superintendent encourages healthy students to return to class in person

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

School named after 1991 Luby's massacre victim

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

State

3-year-old boy found in tool box

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
A 3-year-old Bryan County boy is safe and sound after a nearly 11 hour overnight search ended with his rescue.

Local

Central Texas soldier imprisoned 12 years for war crime gets married on day of release

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gordon Collier
A former soldier from Central Texas who spent the past 12 years behind bars for war crimes he insists didn’t happen was released from prison and immediately got married Friday, beginning a new chapter in his life as he seeks a full pardon to clear his name.

Latest News

Local

Shooting sends 2 to local hospital with multiple wounds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police Friday were investigating a shooting in a local residential neighborhood that sent two people to a local hospital both with multiple gunshot wounds.

News

Reward offered after dog is dragged with a vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Central Texas soldier a free man after 12 years in prison for war crime

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

School district, local nonprofit team up to help students who ‘need a place to go’

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Health

Texas reports nearly 5,700 new cases of COVID-19; virus claims 3 more lives in Central Texas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Nearly 5,700 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday in Texas and the virus has claimed three more lives in Central Texas.

State

30 charged in meth distribution ring run out of Texas clothing store

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Thirty members of an alleged methamphetamine distribution ring have been charged with drug crimes, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox announced Thursday.