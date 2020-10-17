Suspect charged after shooting near Hensel Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The suspect in a Friday night shooting near Hensel Park is in custody, charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a public servant.

At 6:46 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Hensel Park in College Station after 911 calls said there were shots being fired.

One victim is being treated at a local hospital after being shot twice, according to police. University Police say the victim is a 24-year-old male that doesn’t attend Texas A&M.

The alleged shooter is a 22-year-old Texas A&M graduate student.

Police say the suspect also fired at a Precinct 3 Deputy Constable who responded to the park. The deputy wasn’t injured and didn’t return fire, according to University Police. Authorities do not believe there is any threat to the public.

The gunshot victim’s condition is unknown. No identities have been released.

Officers are still investigating the shooting at Hensel Park. Police are at another scene on Hensel Drive near the Becky Gates Children’s Center. Hensel Drive is closed while officers investigate. Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

A CodeMaroon was issued following the shooting.

