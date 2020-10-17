Summer-Like Weather Returns Right Before Our Next Cold Front

It’ll be warm and breezy this evening with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures only cool to the mid 70s after sunset, with overnight temperatures in the low 70s. We start Sunday with warm, muggy, and cloudy weather around 70°, with summer-like highs in the low 90s during the afternoon. We’ll also have more sunshine during the afternoon as well. Another cold front moves in late Sunday night, bringing temperatures back down into the low 80s for highs on Monday. Due to the front, we’ll have spotty rain chances on Monday and even Tuesday as well.

After that, we start warming back up as south winds return by Monday evening. We’ll hit the mid 80s by Wednesday and stay there until another cold front moves in next Friday. This will bring highs back into the 70′s next Saturday, with another warmup expected afterwards.

