Fort Hood: PX and non-profit pay off layaway balances for 15 Army families

As a special surprise, the Army and Air Force Exchange partnered with the non-profit “Pay Away the Layaway,” to pay off 15 families layaway balances on their Christmas gifts.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - As a special surprise, the Army and Air Force Exchange partnered with the non-profit “Pay Away the Layaway,” to pay off 15 families layaway balances on their Christmas gifts.

The 15 local families are part of 52 nationwide to receive the gift.

Staff Sergeant Robert Carrasco, who will be deployed this Christmas, says he wasn’t sure if his family would have been able to afford their gifts this year.

“We just recently moved back to Texas at the end of July,” he said.

“We had to get new furniture and plus the tenants before us didn’t do a good job taking care of the home.”

General Manager Samantha Davis says she’s honored to help serve those who serve.

“It feels really good because they take care of us,” she said.

“They sacrifice their lives for us every day, so we want to take care of them. Family serving family.”

Another lucky shopper, Tanya Hambright, says she was able to get a new gaming console for her family, an item very high on their early wish lists.

“For them to do that and even put us on the list to be considered is great,” she said.

“I have never felt that important before, even when considering that we’ve spent so much time in the military.”

Even though his family will be apart this holiday season, Carrasco says he’s forever grateful that his children will have a good Christmas.

““It makes that hardship less hard,” he said.

"Something like this just brings a little bit of normalcy into our holidays. So, I really appreciate the non-profit because a lot of military families can’t spend the holiday together.”

