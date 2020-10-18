Advertisement

Harker Heights: “Painting with a Purpose” fundraiser helps veteran organization

The Wreaths for Vets" program held a fundraiser at Painting with a Twist in Harker Heights Sunday.
The Wreaths for Vets" program held a fundraiser at Painting with a Twist in Harker Heights Sunday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Wreaths for Vets" program held a fundraiser at Painting with a Twist in Harker Heights Sunday.

For every special canvas painted, half of the proceeds went directly to the organization which has held this event for a number of years.

This year, capacity had to be limited due to COVID-19.

Organizers say despite the challenges, they’re happy to still contribute to a good cause.

“It’s still great to be able to do this,” said Jalynn Schaefer.

“I’m happy we can still do something for the community and we’re getting a lot of people. If you weren’t able to join us in person, you could join virtually.”

The non-profit raises money to lay wreaths at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen the weekend after Thanksgiving.

In total, the organization raised more than $1,000 at the event.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Fort Hood: PX and non-profit pay off layaway balances for 15 Army families

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
As a special surprise, the Army and Air Force Exchange partnered with the non-profit “Pay Away the Layaway,” to pay off 15 families layaway balances on their Christmas gifts.

News

Wrong Turn: Waco police looking for owner of wrecked SUV

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police discovered the abandoned vehicle Sunday morning at the 1000 block of Southbound I-35 in Waco where it was resting on its side after apparently running off a bridge that is still under construction.

News

Local businesses host fundraisers for fire department

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
An Oktoberfest bike ride and a fall festival in Salado Saturday both raised money to help the Salado Volunteer Fire Department.

News

Groesbeck: Central Texas soldier imprisoned 12 years for war crimes returns home

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
1st Sgt. John Hatley, a soldier who was imprisoned for 12 years for war crimes he swears he didn’t commit, returned to his home Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Big game week 8

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT

News

Drive of the night week 8

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT

News

Marquee matchup Week 8

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT

News

Central Texas soldier imprisoned 12 years for war crime gets married on day of release

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT

News

Local company fires employee after racially insensitive email sent to customer

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT

News

Local company fires employee after racially insensitive email sent to customer

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local pest control company fires employee over racially insensitive email.