Harker Heights: “Painting with a Purpose” fundraiser helps veteran organization

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Wreaths for Vets" program held a fundraiser at Painting with a Twist in Harker Heights Sunday.

For every special canvas painted, half of the proceeds went directly to the organization which has held this event for a number of years.

This year, capacity had to be limited due to COVID-19.

Organizers say despite the challenges, they’re happy to still contribute to a good cause.

“It’s still great to be able to do this,” said Jalynn Schaefer.

“I’m happy we can still do something for the community and we’re getting a lot of people. If you weren’t able to join us in person, you could join virtually.”

The non-profit raises money to lay wreaths at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen the weekend after Thanksgiving.

In total, the organization raised more than $1,000 at the event.

