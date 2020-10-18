Advertisement

Local businesses host fundraisers for fire department

Salado Volunteer Fire Dept.
Salado Volunteer Fire Dept.(Amy's Attic Self Storage)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - An Oktoberfest bike ride and a fall festival in Salado Saturday both raised money to help the Salado Volunteer Fire Department.

Barrow Brewing Company typically hosts a robust Oktoberfest celebration. The company had to cancel the event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead they opted to do a fundraiser bike ride.

The organizer of the ride, Berta Davis, said 250 people participated in the ride raising about $12,000 for the department.

After the ride, the brewery hosted a small scale celebration to recognize Oktoberfest. Riders and other guests enjoyed beer, live polka music and a few food vendors.

Across the highway at Amy’s Attic Self Storage, a fall festival was underway for the fifth year. Organizers had food trucks, face painting, axe throwing, a costume contest for kids and many other fall activities.

More than a thousand people attended Saturday’s festival, according to festival organizer, Bethany Rivers.

“It’s been a wonderful turnout,” she said. “This is one of the best turnouts we’ve had at any of our festivals to date.”

The organizers said the vendor booth fees and special donations will all go toward the fire department.

The fire department is currently funded with $40,000-$50,000 a year from The Village of Salado and about $60,000 from Bell County. The department’s public information officer, Bert Henry, said that money is insufficient to cover it’s operating costs. They typically rely on fundraisers to cover the remaining balance but due to COVID-19 they have not hosted any fundraisers this year, Henry said.

