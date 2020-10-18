Advertisement

Most US clergy avoid hellfire threats over abortion politics

Catholic Church parishioner wears gloves as she holds a missal as palms for Palm Sunday are blessed before being delivered via drive-thru in response to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press and AP National Writer
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(AP) - Some priests and pastors are making waves during this election year by telling their flocks that voting for Democrats who support abortion rights is an evil potentially deserving of eternal damnation.

Their fierce, openly partisan rhetoric is attention-grabbing. But it remains the exception in America’s diverse religious landscape, even in this divisive campaign.

Most members of the clergy, including those who oppose abortion, still steer clear of overt endorsements or denunciations of political candidates.

Numerous denominations try to frame their stance on abortion in ways that respect multiple viewpoints.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

