Our Third Cold Front Is Closing In But The Roller Coaster Isn’t Done Yet

Hot conditions will start the evening off with temperatures around 90°. After sunset we dip to the mid to upper 70s, but temperatures will get more Fall-like heading into Monday morning, when our next front arrives. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s for most, but Mills, Hamilton, and Bosque counties will be in the upper 50s. After that, all of us will feel the effects of the front as highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s Monday afternoon.

However, by Tuesday morning we’ll have winds turning out of the south again and this will bring highs back into the mid 80s Tuesday afternoon, and stay there the rest of the week. Luckily, another cold front is scheduled to move in late Friday night and this will keep our temperatures in check for Saturday. The roller coaster continues with highs back in the mid 80′s Sunday, with the 5th cold front in 2 weeks moving in on Monday.

