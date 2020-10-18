Advertisement

Wrong Turn: Waco police looking for owner of wrecked SUV

Police are looking for the owner of this vehicle.
Police are looking for the owner of this vehicle.(Waco Police Dept.)
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local police are looking for the owner of an abandoned vehicle located in a I-35 construction zone.

Police discovered the abandoned vehicle Sunday morning at the 1000 block of Southbound I-35 in Waco where it was resting on its side after apparently running off the road into an area that is still under construction.

Police have no explanation as to how this SUV ended up in an area next to I-35 which is still under construction.

The difficult part was the “2-hour” struggle the Tow King truck operator had negotiating the vehicle’s removal.

Police report that “nobody was injured during this crash, although we aren’t completely sure because they fled from the scene.”

Additionally, police are asking, “if this is your vehicle, we have some questions for you! Feel free to reach out to us so an officer can come sit down and have a little chat about what happened between you and this vehicle last night.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local businesses host fundraisers for fire department

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
An Oktoberfest bike ride and a fall festival in Salado Saturday both raised money to help the Salado Volunteer Fire Department.

News

Groesbeck: Central Texas soldier imprisoned 12 years for war crimes returns home

Updated: 19 hours ago
1st Sgt. John Hatley, a soldier who was imprisoned for 12 years for war crimes he swears he didn’t commit, returned to his home Saturday afternoon.

News

Big game week 8

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT

News

Drive of the night week 8

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT

Latest News

News

Marquee matchup Week 8

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT

News

Central Texas soldier imprisoned 12 years for war crime gets married on day of release

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT

News

Local company fires employee after racially insensitive email sent to customer

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT

News

Local company fires employee after racially insensitive email sent to customer

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local pest control company fires employee over racially insensitive email.

News

Local superintendent encourages healthy students to return to class in person

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT

News

School named after 1991 Luby's massacre victim

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Six