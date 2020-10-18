Wrong Turn: Waco police looking for owner of wrecked SUV

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local police are looking for the owner of an abandoned vehicle located in a I-35 construction zone.

Police discovered the abandoned vehicle Sunday morning at the 1000 block of Southbound I-35 in Waco where it was resting on its side after apparently running off the road into an area that is still under construction.

Police have no explanation as to how this SUV ended up in an area next to I-35 which is still under construction.

The difficult part was the “2-hour” struggle the Tow King truck operator had negotiating the vehicle’s removal.

Police report that “nobody was injured during this crash, although we aren’t completely sure because they fled from the scene.”

Additionally, police are asking, “if this is your vehicle, we have some questions for you! Feel free to reach out to us so an officer can come sit down and have a little chat about what happened between you and this vehicle last night.”

