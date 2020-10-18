Advertisement

You can now rent a private AMC theater for just $99

AMC allows rentals of up to 20 people. According to its website, rates start at $99, excluding tax, and increase to $349 depending on the movie.
AMC allows rentals of up to 20 people. According to its website, rates start at $99, excluding tax, and increase to $349 depending on the movie.(MGM)
By Giulia Heyward and Renee Valdes
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A crisp Benjamin Franklin can get you your own private AMC movie theater.

AMC Theaters joins a handful of cinemas letting customers rent out auditoriums for private screenings -- a growing trend due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

AMC allows rentals of up to 20 people. According to its website, rates start at $99, excluding tax, and increase to $349 depending on the movie, the theater’s location and any other add-ons like food and drink. AMC’s FAQ page lists renting a microphone to greet guests as an extra $100 charge, while more time to enter an auditorium, beyond the standard 15 minutes, will cost another $250.

It’s part of the theater chain’s effort to remain afloat this year as the Covid-19 pandemic contributes to record industry losses.

AMC’s revenues fell to $941.5 million, down roughly 22% compared with $1.2 billion in the same quarter last year, according to a Security and Exchange Commission filing in June. In another filing, the world’s largest theater chain could run out of money by the end of the year.

The company blames these losses on having shut its theaters to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“In compliance with these restrictions, all of our theaters worldwide have temporarily suspended operations through June,” the company said in the filing. “During this period, we are generating effectively no revenue.” Hollywood studios are also delaying the release of films, like Wonder Woman 1984, a Warner Bros. film. And the number of viewers using streaming services has increased significantly since stay-at-home orders began last spring. According to a Nielsen report, staying at home can lead to a 60% increase in streaming activity.

Jeff Bock, a senior analyst at entertainment research firm Exhibitor Relations, told CNN earlier this month that theaters will continue to be hit hard if these trends continue.

“We have to prepare for the inevitability that one, or more, of the major chains may not survive if this situation continues to lurch into next summer,” Bock told CNN. “The number of movie theaters that will close on a permanent basis will be directly proportional to how long it takes the US to stomp out the virus.”

It’s clear that AMC is finding creative solutions to its financial problems.

The promotion is available in most states, excluding New York, Alaska and Hawaii.

Frank Pallotta contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Despite past Democratic wins, Trump making a play for Nevada

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
This year, political strategists and organizers warn Nevada is still a swing state.

Coronavirus

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results.

National

Plan to retrieve Titanic radio spurs debate on human remains

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People have been diving to the Titanic’s wreck for 35 years. No one has found human remains, according to the company that owns the salvage rights.

National

Report: Damage from August wind storm in Midwest at $7.5B

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Damage estimates from a rare wind storm that slammed Iowa and some other parts of the Midwest in August are growing, with the total now at $7.5 billion, according to a new report.

Latest News

News

Wrong Turn: Waco police looking for owner of wrecked SUV

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police discovered the abandoned vehicle Sunday morning at the 1000 block of Southbound I-35 in Waco where it was resting on its side after apparently running off a bridge that is still under construction.

National

Kansas teen taken into custody after covering himself in ranch, damaging property, crashing car in Shawnee Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts and Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was taken into custody early Saturday morning following an incident at the Petro Deli, north of Topeka.

National

French premier joins nationwide tributes to beheaded teacher

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
France’s prime minister joined demonstrators on Sunday who rallied together across the country in tribute to a history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad with his class.

Coronavirus

Hard hit by virus, airlines push for tests over quarantines

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
International air traffic is down 92% this year as travelers worry about catching COVID-19 and government travel bans and quarantine rules make planning difficult.

National

Amber Alert issued for two Mississippi boys

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WLOX Staff
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for two boys out of Pascagoula.

National

Early voters turning out in record numbers across US

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
While Democrats are voting early at much higher levels than Republicans, experts warn that doesn't tell us much about who will ultimately win the race for the White House.