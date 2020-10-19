Advertisement

Amazon to build fulfillment center in Central Texas

Amazon plans to build a fulfillment center in Central Texas. A formal announcement is expected Friday.
By Staff
Oct. 19, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Amazon plans to build a fulfillment center in Waco.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to formally announce the plans during a news conference Friday in Waco.

The center will be constructed on a more than 90-acre site at 2000 Exchange Parkway west of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.

Work is already underway at the site.

The company announced last week it was building two new fulfillment centers in Kansas, which, between them, are expected to create 1,000 new full-time jobs.

