Another Central Texas district ends online instruction

Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) – The Hillsboro ISD notified parents Monday that it’s ending online instruction except for students for are quarantined or have approved medical exceptions.

“While we have known that face-to-face learning is more beneficial for our students, we also wanted to give families the opportunity to witness whether the many safety precautions that have been implemented are working,” Superintendent Vicki Adams said in a letter to parents.

“COVID-19 is still a threat to our community, but we fell the district has worked hard to ensure that it is not spread on our campuses.”

Franklin Elementary School, Hillsboro Elementary School, Hillsboro Intermediate School and Hillsboro Junior High School will return fully to in-person instruction on Nov. 2.

Hillsboro High School will make the change on Jan 6.

KWTX News 10 This Morning