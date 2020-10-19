Advertisement

AP-NORC/SAP poll: 1 in 4 US workers have weighed quitting

The coronavirus pandemic has put millions of Americans out of work, but many of those still working are fearful, distressed and stretched thin.
The coronavirus pandemic has put millions of Americans out of work, but many of those still working are fearful, distressed and stretched thin.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New York (AP) - The coronavirus pandemic has put millions of Americans out of work.

But many of those still working are fearful, distressed and stretched thin.

A quarter have even considered quitting their jobs as worries related to the pandemic weigh on them, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

About 7 in 10 workers cited juggling their jobs and other responsibilities as a source of stress.

Fears of contracting the virus also was a top concern for those working outside the home. The good news is that employers are responding.

The poll finds 57% of workers saying their workplaces are doing “about the right amount” to respond to the pandemic, and 24% say they are “going above and beyond.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

ConocoPhillips buying Concho in $9.7B all-stock deal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
ConocoPhillips is buying shale producer Concho Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $9.7 billion.

Business

NASA, Nokia putting 4G network on the moon

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By CNN
The plans are part of the agency’s goal to build a lunar base and eventually sustain a human presence on the moon.

Business

A late slide erases gains for US indexes, leaving them mixed

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks took a late stumble on Wall Street, erasing an early gain and leaving major indexes mixed on Friday.

Business

US posts record deficit of $3.1 trillion in 2020 budget year

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The Trump administration reported Friday that the deficit for the budget year that ended on Sept. 30 was three times the size of last year’s deficit of $984 billion.

Latest News

Business

Coca-Cola is discontinuing iconic ‘Tab’ diet soda

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT
Tab has maintained a small but devoted following through the years.

Business

Stocks fall on Wall Street as coronavirus spreads in Europe

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks are ending mostly lower on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its third straight loss this week.

Business

Barnes and Noble says cyber attack exposed customers’ data

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The bookstore chain said customers' financial information was not exposed, but transaction histories may have been.

Business

US jobless claims rise to 898,000 with layoffs still high

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week by the most in two months, to 898,000, a historically high number and evidence that layoffs remain a hindrance to the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession.

Business

Stocks fall on Wall Street as hopes fade for stimulus deal

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Wednesday, extending the market’s losses from a day earlier, as talks drag on in Washington over another economic stimulus package.

Business

Census whiplashed by changing deadlines, accuracy concerns

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court's decision to allow the Trump administration to end the 2020 census this week put the brakes on a whiplashed census that had faced starts and stops from the pandemic, natural disasters and court rulings.