Army discusses changes to benefits, housing

By Robyn Geske
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWTX) - The US Army announced Thursday that it’s taking a hard look at operations, and the benefits provided to active duty personnel.

During a town hall event hosted by Army senior leaders, Ryan D. Mccarthy, Secretary of the Army; Gen. James C. McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army; and SMA Michael A. Grinston, Sergeant Major of the Army said their goal is, and always has been, to fix problems military families are presented with.

“Army families are the bedrock of our institution,” Secretary McCarthy said.

One major issue, the group said, is adequate military housing.

“We do have housing that is not of the quality we want. That’s why we’re working to replace that housing,” said Gen. McConville. “If it’s privatized housing, to get them the best in that. If it’s Army housing, for us to invest in that. And at the same time, to put additional money in to make sure the quality housing is is what we expect.”

To that end, the group announced they’re investing nearly $2.8 billion in Army housing over the next five years. Secretary McCarthy said the investment would mean about 3,800 new homes will be built at installations across the US, and nearly 18,000 homes will be renovated.

The group also talked about the pace of the missions this year. They said with COVID-19 deployments, and deployments to help fight fires in California and Oregon, the pace might be getting to some soldiers.

“We’re doing we can to reduce the op tempo. We’re doing what we can to get a better quality of life. But I worry about the stress on all you,” Secy. McCarthy said. “And we’re doing everything we can to improve that, but the world is incredibly complex and dangerous right now.”

In addition, the Army said it’s putting more money into child care centers on base, and into making transitions during moves easier on military spouses.

The key, they said, is to focus on the individual soldier.

“Every soldier is different. Every family is different. Every family has different needs and different requirements,” Gen. McConville said. “We want a system that takes those needs and requirements into place when we’re doing assignments.”

Gen. McConville also said they’re looking into changing the way a soldier is reported AWOL, or absent without leave.

This, of course, is in the wake of the death of Private Gregory Morales.

Gen. McConville said a new policy should be coming out in the next two weeks.

