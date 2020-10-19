As virus surges, Iran breaks one-day record for deaths again

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran’s single-day death toll from the coronavirus smashed a record set less than a week ago, with 337 dead confirmed Monday.

On social media, Iranian news outlets dramatically dubbed the day “Black Monday” and lamented the grim milestone.

The Islamic Republic emerged early in the pandemic as a global epicenter of the virus and has since seen the worst outbreak in the Middle East.

Health officials announced last week that Iran’s capital had run out of intensive care beds for virus patients.

But the government has resisted a total lockdown because it does not want to further weaken an already devastated by unprecedented U.S. sanctions.

