Baylor football players, coaches test negative for COVID-19 Sunday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said that all football players and coaches tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday. He added that expects to have most of the team available to practice on Wednesday.

Baylor is scheduled to play Texas on Saturday at 2:30 pm in Austin. The Bears resumed practice Sunday after suspending operations on October 8 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Baylor has started testing for COVID-19 on a daily basis.

