Baylor football players, coaches test negative for COVID-19 Sunday

Baylor helmets on the bench in an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Waco, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
Baylor helmets on the bench in an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Waco, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said that all football players and coaches tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday. He added that expects to have most of the team available to practice on Wednesday.

Baylor is scheduled to play Texas on Saturday at 2:30 pm in Austin. The Bears resumed practice Sunday after suspending operations on October 8 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Baylor has started testing for COVID-19 on a daily basis.

