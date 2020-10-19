Central Texas girl, 13, dog, disappear
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities asked for the public’s help Monday in the search for a 13-year-old Central Killeen girl who disappeared with her dog.
Mariaila Wilson was last seen at around 8 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Attas Street with the small Yorkie.
She’s believed to be wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.