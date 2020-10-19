Central Texas girl, 13, dog, disappear

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities asked for the public’s help Monday in the search for a 13-year-old Central Killeen girl who disappeared with her dog.

Mariaila Wilson was last seen at around 8 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Attas Street with the small Yorkie.

She’s believed to be wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.