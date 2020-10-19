COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in Central Texas

(KWTX) - Four more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died and since Friday 307 additional cases of the virus have been confirmed in the region, raising the total to 23,737.

Three more deaths were reported Monday in Bell County and one more was reported in Bosque County.

The Central Texas death toll may be as high as 370, but according to state data Monday at least 348 area residents diagnosed with the virus have now died, including 96 Bell County residents, one more than the local count of 95; 10 Bosque County residents; 13 Coryell County residents, two more than the local count of 11; five Falls County residents; four Freestone County residents; four Hamilton County residents; 15 Hill County residents; nine Lampasas County residents; 10 Leon County residents; 16 Limestone County residents; 125 McLennan County residents, 13 fewer than the local count of 138; seven Milam County residents; 29 Navarro County residents, 10 fewer than the local count of 39; and four Robertson County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by eight Monday to 17,022, but 119 additional deaths have been reported since Friday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 4,748 cases Monday, 2,273 of them newly confirmed.

The statewide case count has grown by more than 12,800 since Friday.

Of the total, 82,830 cases were active Monday and 729,762 patients have recovered.

At least 4,319 patients were hospitalized statewide Monday and in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas at least 104 were in hospitals.

In the region that includes Waco and McLennan County, the percentage of COVID-19 patients hospitalized relative to available beds was about 11% and the percentage of COVID-19 patients hospitalized relative to total inpatients was 19.7%.

Almost 7.4 million tests have been administered statewide and the Lab Test Date clinical positivity rate was 8.43%, up slightly from Friday.

The virus has surged in the El Paso area, where officials are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic started.

El Paso officials have tightened restrictions in an effort to slow the spread.

The virus is present in all but one of the state’s 254 counties.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District Monday reported three more deaths from the virus, a Temple man in his 60s, a Killeen woman in her 50s and a Belton man in his 90s, increasing the virus' toll in the county to 95.

The health district also reported 6,027 confirmed cases of the virus, an increase of 69 since Friday.

Of the total, 477 cases were active and 5,455 patients have recovered.

State data, which include Fort Hood personnel living on post, showed a total of 6,064 cases Monday, an increase of 49 since Friday, and 96 deaths.

A temporary state COVID-19 testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Killeen Acts & Activities Center at 711 North 4th St. Registration may be completed in advance online. Participants must provide either a mobile phone number or valid email address. The test involves a mouth swab. Participants should avoid eating or drinking at least 15 minutes prior to testing.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard showed eight active cases of the virus and a total of 136 since Aug. 1.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Monday showed no active cases and a total of eight involving students and four involving staff since March.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed a total of 71 cases involving students and 114 involving staff since March 16. The district Monday reported one case involving a student at Cedar Valley Elementary; one case involving a student at Harker Heights Elementary; two cases involving employees at Meadows Elementary; one involving an employee at Montague Village Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Mountain View Elementary; two involving students at Peebles Elementary; one involving a student at Skipcha Elementary; one involving a student at Audie Murphy Middle School; one involving a student at Charles Paterson Middle School; one involving a student at Eastern Hills Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Liberty Hill Middle School; five involving students and one involving an employee at Harker Heights High School; seven involving students and one involving an employee at Killeen High School; one involving an employee at the KISD Career Center; one involving an employee and two involving students at Shoemaker High School, and eight involving employees at non-campus facilities, six of them in transportation. The district is now allowing principals on each campus to decide whether allowing teachers to specialize in remote or in-person instruction, which could lead to some schedule changes.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed two cases at Temple High School and one at Raye-Allen Elementary.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed one case at Charter Oak Elementary; two cases at Chisholm Trail Elementary; one case at Leon Heights Elementary; one case at Pirtle Elementary; two cases at Southwest Elementary; one case at Tarver Elementary; two cases at South Belton Middle School; two cases at Belton High School; one case at Belton New Tech High School, and one case at Lake Belton High School.

The health district has created a guide for safe holiday practices that’s available online.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 72 additional cases of the virus Monday, 28 of them from surge testing that’s now underway, increasing the county’s total to 9,503.

The new cases involve two residents ranging in age from 1 to 10; seven ranging in age from 11 to 17; 14 ranging in age from 18 to 25; two ranging in age from 26 to 29; 16 residents in their 30s; seven residents in their 40s; 12 residents in their 50s; two residents in their 60s; six residents in their 70s; three who are 80 or older, and one whose age was unknown.

Over the weekend the health district reported four additional deaths, a 79-year-old man, a 70-year-old man, an 81-year-old man, and a 90-year-old woman and 141 new cases, 74 of them from the surge testing that continues through the month.

The county’s death toll now stands at 138 according to local data. State data showed 125 deaths.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. Additional details are available online.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 79 active cases of the virus Monday, 51 involving students, 25 involving staff, one involving a faculty member and two involving contractors.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed just two active cases Monday, one involving a student and one involving an employee. In the past three weeks, 113 cases have been confirmed, 99 involving students and 14 involving employees.

The Waco ISD dashboard Monday showed a cumulative total of 44 students, 44 staff members and four classified as “other” have tested positive for the virus since Sept. 28. The district reported one case Monday at Dean Highland Elementary; one case at Parkdale Elementary, and one case at Tennyson Middle School.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed one case involving an employee at Castleman Creek Elementary; one involving a student and three involving employees at South Bosque Elementary; two involving students at Speegleville Elementary; two involving students and one involving an employee at Spring Valley Elementary; one involving an employee at River Valley Intermediate; four involving students at Woodgate Intermediate; one involving a student at Midway Middle School; two involving employees and 10 involving students at Midway High School, and two involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed one case at Mart High School and a total of eight since Aug. 19.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed three active cases at McGregor Primary and one at McGregor Elementary. The McGregor Primary School campus is closed this week and students are learning online after contact tracing led to the closure of two classrooms and the quarantine of 13 staff members. On-campus instruction is scheduled to resume on Oct. 26.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County reported 784 cases Friday, an increase of 37 since Friday.

Of the total, 129 cases were active and 644 patients have recovered.

Among the county’s latest cases are two involving 19-year-old Copperas Cove men, one involving a 29-year-old Copperas Cove man, and one involving a 39-year-old Copperas Cove woman.

State data, which include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates in the county, showed a total of 1,941 active cases, an increase of 13 since Friday, and 1,814 recoveries.

State data show 13 deaths in the county, but according to local data the virus has claimed 11 lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was reporting 14 active cases involving inmates and 15 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 73 inmates were on medical restriction and 14 were isolated; six cases involving inmates and 35 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 122 inmates were medically restricted and sox were medically isolated; one case involving an employee at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 107 inmates were on restriction; three cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 124 inmates were medically restricted, and two cases involving inmates and four cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville where 36 inmates were on medical restriction and two inmates were medically isolated.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed two cases involving students and two involving employees at Copperas Cove High School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Copperas Cove Junior High, and one case involving a student at Martin Walker Elementary.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County reported 635 confirmed cases Monday, an increase of two since Friday.

Of the total 280 patients have recovered.

The William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin remains on lockdown.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported 36 active cases involving inmates and 33 involving employees at the unit where 665 inmates were on medical restriction and 36 were isolated. Five cases involving inmates and 10 involving employees were reported at the Marlin Transfer Facility where 76 inmates were medically restricted and seven were medically isolated.

The virus has claimed five lives in the county.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported 659 cases Monday, an increase of one since Friday.

Of the total, 564 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 16 lives in the county.

The first resident to die was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported 1,381 confirmed and 487 probable cases Monday for a total of 1,868.

Of the total, 86 cases were active Monday, four patients were hospitalized and 1,743 have recovered.

The county’s death toll stands at 39, according to local data.

State data, based on death certificates and county of residence, showed 30 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Monday Bosque County was reporting 385 confirmed cases and 327 recoveries. Revised state data based on death certificates showed a 10th death in the county. The Valley Mills ISD has notified parents and students that remote learning will be suspended effective Tuesday “for any student who has demonstrated poor attendance, a lack of instructional engagement, or receives a failing grade for any course in the first six weeks period.”

Freestone County reported a total of 438 cases Monday. Of the total 413 patients have recovered. Four residents have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the William R. Boyd Unit in Teague where 206 inmates were on medical restriction and one was medically isolated.

Hamilton County was reporting 182 cases Monday. Of the total 141 patients have recovered. Four residents have died.

Hill County reported a total of 761 cases Monday, an increase of eight since Friday, and 667 recoveries. Fifteen residents have died. The Hill College dashboard Monday showed two active cases involving students at the school’s Hillsboro campus. The Hillsboro ISD Monday reported one case involving a student at Hillsboro Junior High, three involving students at Hillsboro High School and one involving an employee at an administration and operations facility. The Hillsboro ISD notified parents Monday that it’s ending online instruction except for students for are quarantined or have approved medical exceptions. Franklin Elementary School, Hillsboro Elementary School, Hillsboro Intermediate School and Hillsboro Junior High School will return fully to in-person instruction on Nov. 2. Hillsboro High School will make the change on Jan 6.

Lampasas County was reporting 297 cases Monday and 245 recoveries. Nine residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

Leon County reported 319 cases Monday. Ten patients have died and 242 have recovered.

Milam County reported 539 cases Monday, an increase of two since Friday. Of the total, 16 cases were active and 517 patients have recovered. Two patients were hospitalized Monday. Seven residents have died.

Mills County reported 71 cases and 58 recoveries Monday.

Robertson County was reporting 452 confirmed cases Monday. Of the total, 139 cases were active and 309 patients have recovered. The county is reporting four deaths from the virus. The Bremond City Hall lobby is closed to the public because of an increase in cases of the virus in the community. The Bremond ISD is extending online instruction until Oct. 23 after 11 positive tests for COVID-19 last Wednesday. Extracurricular activities have been rescheduled. The district canceled classes and sent students home to learn remotely last Thursday and Monday after a jump in COVID-19 cases.

San Saba County reported 110 cases Monday and 64 recoveries. The San Saba Transfer Facility was locked down Monday. The TDCJ Monday reported 120 cases at the unit involving inmates and one involving an employee. A total of 315 inmates are on medical restriction and 121 are medically isolated.

