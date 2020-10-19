Advertisement

John Oliver now has a sewage plant named after him

The Danbury City Council voted 18-1 Thursday night to rename the sewage plant after the comedian.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DANBURY, Conn. (AP) - Comedian John Oliver made a secret trip to Connecticut last week to help cut the ribbon on a new sign naming the city’s sewage treatment plant in his honor.

Danbury’s City Council voted earlier this month to rename the sewage plant “The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” following a tongue-in-cheek battle that began with an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in August.

Oliver shared a video of the ribbon-cutting on his show Sunday saying the plant takes the worst that humanity can produce, and transforms it into something that we can live with.

