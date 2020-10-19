Liam Neeson’s ‘Honest Thief’ notches No. 1 at box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Liam Neeson’s thriller “Honest Thief” stole the top spot at the box office in yet another quiet weekend of movie going.

The Open Roads Films movie brought in $3.7 million in its U.S. debut.

The film starring Neeson as a notorious bank robber who turns himself in but was double crossed by two FBI agents, opened in Canada last week.

According to the studio, the film played well in markets including Miami, Chicago, San Diego and Atlanta.

“Honest Thief” overtook “The War with Grandpa,” which claimed No. 1 last week.

Despite coming in second, the comedy starring Robert De Niro earned $2.5 million, and garnered $7.3 million domestically in 10 days.

