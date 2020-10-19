Advertisement

Local man charged in online sex sting

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man who thought he was meeting a teenage girl for sex, was greeted by a McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy instead Sunday.

Johnathon Ables, 28, is charged with online solicitation of a minor

He remained in the McLennan County Jail Sunday night waiting for a judge to set his bond.

According to an affidavit, last week Ables started chatting with an undercover detective, who he thought was a 16-year-old girl, through an app known for child sexual exploitation.

After telling him her age, Ables responded by saying “I’m 28 and I don’t kick it with minors,” however, he then began to tell the undercover detective he was on the app trying to engage in sexual intercourse, according to the affidavit.

“While speaking with him, it was determined that on 10/18/2020 the minor child would come to his residence and engage in sexual intercourse,” the affidavit states.

When the detective arrived to the residence, he said Ables was waiting outside for the girl and was taken into custody, according to the affidavit.

