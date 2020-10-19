Local runners invite to pound the pavement, and to pray

A group of runners in Central Texas will be pounding the pavement across the city and praying through the month of November in an event called Run Pray Waco.

The event described as a “virtual run with a route and purpose” is being put on by a group at First Baptist Church of Woodway called 84 Runners.

René Maciel is the missions and community outreach pastor helping spearhead the effort.

“The whole reason we are doing Run Pray Waco is to, first of all, just the challenge of running across Waco and second to pray for Waco,” Maciel said.

“Just praying for our country, for our nation, for our community. In this time of division and unrest we want to pray for unity and that’s probably the most important reason we are doing this run.”

The run covers a 14-mile route, which participants are encouraged to complete any way they can by running it all at once or over a period or days, weeks or even the full month.

Regardless of the pace, all runners—or walkers—are asked to do the same thing; pray.

“Just pray as you run through the neighborhoods,” Maciel said.

“Just pray for Waco, to find a commonness among us, for racial equality. There are all kinds of things you can pray for.”

All money raised through the $25 dollar registration fee will be donated to small businesses through the CenTex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Alfred Solana is the president of the chamber and said the money is needed now more than ever to help businesses trying to survive the fallout from COVID-19.

“The small businesses of Central Texas have been impacted by COVID and our work at the Chamber is to support them,” Solana said. “Your contributions and your participation in this race will help.”

The race month will culminate with an event on Nov. 29 at which all participants are invited to run the final mile together and pray.

At 9:30 a.m. Nov. 29 the runners will leave Primera Iglesia Bautista de Waco and run to Rising Star Baptist Church in East Waco.

Those interested in participating may register online.

