Pickup crashes into Texas restaurant, multiple injuries reported

A pickup crashed into Nick's Family Restaurant in downtown Denison Monday morning.
A pickup crashed into Nick's Family Restaurant in downtown Denison Monday morning.(KXII)
By KXII
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DENNISON, Texas (KXII) - Multiple people were injured when a pickup crashed into the dining area of a downtown Denison restaurant Monday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at Nick’s Family Restaurant at the northeast corner of South Austin and Crawford streets.

A Ford pickup with a camper could be seen almost completely into the building.

Information about the how many people were injured or the severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately available.

Paramedics were treating the driver of the pickup on scene at noon.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

