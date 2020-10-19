Pickup with 2 children inside stolen at local shopping center; suspect in custody

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect was in custody Monday after a Ford F-150 pickup truck with a 14-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy inside was stolen Sunday night from the parking lot of the Central Texas Market Place in Waco.

The theft was reported at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The teenage girl was able to jump out of the vehicle, Officer Garen Bynum said Monday.

Officers found her walking back across the parking lot.

The boy was dropped off at another location and was found safe, Bynum said.

Vincent Foster of Waco was in the McLennan County Jail Monday charged with two counts of endangering a child, two counts of kidnapping, theft of a vehicle and theft of a firearm.

His bonds total $50,000, online records showed.

Foster was arrested after officers tracked the stolen vehicle to a truck stop in Temple.

Two firearms belonging to the truck’s owner were in the pickup when it was stolen, Bynum said.

