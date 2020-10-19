Shooting during domestic disturbance leaves local man dead

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police were investigating Monday after a shooting during a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning left a Copperas Cove man dead.

Police identified the victim Monday as Jose Luis Carcano III, 31.

Officers found him after responding just before 5 a.m. Sunday to a report of gunfire during a disturbance in the 3400 block of Lauren Street.

He was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Det. Shelton at (254) 547-8222 Ext. 6892.

Crime Stoppers tips may be submitted online.

