Shooting during domestic disturbance leaves local man dead

Police identified the victim Monday as Jose Luis Carcano III, 31.
Police identified the victim Monday as Jose Luis Carcano III, 31.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police were investigating Monday after a shooting during a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning left a Copperas Cove man dead.

Police identified the victim Monday as Jose Luis Carcano III, 31.

Officers found him after responding just before 5 a.m. Sunday to a report of gunfire during a disturbance in the 3400 block of Lauren Street.

He was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Det. Shelton at (254) 547-8222 Ext. 6892.

Crime Stoppers tips may be submitted online.

