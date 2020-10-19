Advertisement

Some BIG Ups and Downs in the Temperatures Over the Next Week!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A cold front worked it’s way through most of Central Texas today, but it has stalled out and will lift back to the north as a warm front tonight. Cloudy skies are expected in the morning with a 20% chance of isolated drizzle or showers. We’re expecting sunshine in the afternoon helping to boost temperatures into the mid 80s.

We will stay warm through much of the remainder of the workweek, with highs in the 80s through Thursday. Friday afternoon and Friday night is when our next front arrives and while it likely won’t bring us much, if any, rain, it will drop temperatures into the 70s Saturday. South winds returning Sunday boosts temperatures back into the low 80s.

Another cold front is set to arrive Monday of next week, and this front looks to be rather strong! The front does bring us a 30% chance of rain, but the biggest story will be the BIG drop in the temperatures. Next week’s front will bring us a longer lasting fall chill with morning lows potentially in the upper 30s and 40s next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s. We’ll need to fine tune next week’s temperature forecast some, but make sure the jackets are handy

