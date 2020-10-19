Three Fronts In Seven Days Bring Us Drastic Temperature Changes

Multiple cold fronts move through Central Texas last week and we’re expecting multiple cold fronts to move through this week too! The first cold front, arriving today, will stall out over our area giving us a wide range of temperatures. Friday’s cold front will move all the way through but will only drop temperatures for one day. The final front next Monday will likely be a significant one bringing us the coldest temperatures of the season (so far). Today’s front is the fun one because it’ll be stalling out near the Brazos Valley and while most of our will see temperatures only reaching the 60s and low-to-mid 70s, cities and towns east of I-35 could still warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. Morning temperatures will either be in the 70s ahead of the front of the 50s and 60s behind it. Mostly cloudy skies are expected all day and there could be a some stray showers or isolated drizzle this morning. By lunchtime, temperatures will be in the 60s for most of the area with some mid 70s near I-45. By the end of the afternoon, highs will range from the mid 60s near Highway 281 to the upper 60s and low 70s near I-35. In Milam, Robertson, and Leon County, temperatures may be in the upper 70s and low 80s with a bit of sunshine potentially peeking through the clouds.

Today’s cold front lifts back northward as a warm front Tuesday morning keeping our overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 60s. Cloudy skies are expected in the morning with a 20% chance of isolated drizzle or showers. We’re expecting sunshine in the afternoon helping to boost temperatures into the mid 80s. Morning temperatures will stay in the mid-to-upper 60s each morning through Friday with highs reaching the mid-80s each day through Friday too. Friday afternoon and Friday night is when our next front arrives and while it likely won’t bring us much, if any, rain, it will drop temperatures into the 70s Saturday. South winds returning Sunday boosts temperatures back into the low 80s. Overnight temperatures Sunday into next Monday only drop into the low-to-mid 70s, but a strong morning front on the 26th will blast through the area. The front does bring us a 30% chance of rain but it’ll also help to drop temperatures sharply into the 50s and 60s during the day. Next week’s front will bring us a longer lasting fall chill with morning lows potentially in the upper 30s and 40s next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s. We’ll need to fine tune next week’s temperature forecast some, but make sure the jackets are handy

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.