Advertisement

US envoy warns new violence threatens Afghan peace process

The U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan is warning that “distressingly high” levels of violence threaten to derail ongoing peace talks.
The U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan is warning that “distressingly high” levels of violence threaten to derail ongoing peace talks.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - The U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan is warning that “distressingly high” levels of violence threaten to derail ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Zalmay Khalilzad’s comments come as renewed fighting for days has plagued Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province, a longtime Taliban stronghold.

The Taliban this Friday agreed to halt its attacks on condition of the U.S. stopping its airstrikes in the area.

But then came a suicide car bombing Sunday that killed at least 13 people and wounded around 120 others in Afghanistan’s western Ghor province.

Though no one claimed responsibility for the bombing, suspicion immediately fell on the Taliban.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Pickup crashes into Texas restaurant, multiple injuries reported

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KXII
A pickup crashed into a Texas restaurant late Monday morning and there were reports of multiple injuries.

News

Army discusses changes to benefits, housing

Updated: 1 hours ago
The US Army announced Thursday that it’s taking a hard look at operations, and the benefits provided to active duty personnel.

News

COVID-19 surge testing continues around area

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

Local

Central Texas girl, 13, dog, disappear

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities asked for the public’s help Monday in the search for a 13-year-old Central Texas girl who disappeared with her dog.

Latest News

International

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.

News

Local man charged in online sex sting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A man who thought he was meeting a teenage girl for sex, was greeted by a McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy instead Sunday.

News

Army discusses changes to benefits, housing

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
The US Army announced Thursday that it’s taking a hard look at operations, and the benefits provided to active duty personnel.

Our Town

Harker Heights: “Painting with a Purpose” fundraiser helps veteran organization

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The Wreaths for Vets" program held a fundraiser at Painting with a Twist in Harker Heights Sunday.

Local

Fort Hood: PX and non-profit pay off layaway balances for 15 Army families

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
As a special surprise, the Army and Air Force Exchange partnered with the non-profit “Pay Away the Layaway,” to pay off 15 families layaway balances on their Christmas gifts.

News

Wrong Turn: Waco police looking for owner of wrecked SUV

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
Police discovered the abandoned vehicle Sunday morning at the 1000 block of Southbound I-35 in Waco where it was resting on its side after apparently running off a bridge that is still under construction.