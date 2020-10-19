Waco: COVID-19 surge testing continues

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 surge testing continues in Waco for at least the next month and the Waco-McLennan County Health District is urging Waco and McLennan County residents to get tested.

The surge testing began earlier this month after the federal government allocated 40,000 tests to the area.

By late last week about 3,000 residents had been tested, health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said.

Craine said the number is about what was expected, but she urges residents to get tested, even if they do not think they have symptoms.

“It would be great to know if we have more people that are negative. We want to know that,” Craine said.

“Those are good numbers to have. We want everyone to go out whether they’re positive or negative or whether they have symptoms or not.”

As of Saturday more than 140 people had tested positive for COVID-19 as part of the surge testing, including more than 70 positive cases reported that day.

More information about the testing as well as time and locations is available online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.