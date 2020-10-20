Advertisement

Army expected to make new “AWOL” policy to help find missing soldiers

In the next couple of weeks, the Army is expected to make major changes in their AWOL, or “absent without leave" policy, by adding a new category.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The changes come on the heels of complaints from families of missing soldiers, including loved ones of Private Gregory Morales.

The new category will be for when a soldier immediately disappears.

Kim Wedel, Morales' mother, says she’s thrilled to see the Army take action.

“The fact that they are changing the policy, that’s what we’ve been fighting for,” she said.

“It’s a huge win.”

Morales disappeared in August 2019. His remains were found near an open field in Killeen in June.

The entire time, even after his remains were found, he was listed as AWOL.

Because investigators suspect foul play in his death, Wedel says the new category could have made a difference in his case.

“If they had done that with Greg, it might not have saved his life but it wouldn’t have taken ten months to find him," she said.

“I’d like to think we had a small piece in making this change.”

Colonel Myles Caggins with Fort Hood says while the new policy is still in the works, the Army has heard the cries for help and wants to improve the situation for soldiers and their families.

“As a response to that and to honor their memory, leaders went back to doing some of the basic things we’ve been doing since the beginning of the United States Army that we simply lost touch with along the way,” he said.

Basic things like the chain of command getting to know their soldiers, physically checking on them and having better communication with their families if they happen to go missing.

Caggins says he hope the change in policy shows that Morales and other soldiers who previously went missing on Fort Hood are not forgotten.

“Private Morales and Specialist Guillen and others are a real wake up call,” he said.

“All of our troops matter and we wouldn’t recruit them if we didn’t need them.”

Army and Fort Hood officials say more details on the new policy will be revealed in the coming weeks.

As for Morales' case, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

