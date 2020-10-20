Advertisement

Central Texas early voting numbers top 2016 turnout

By Hannah Hall
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KWTX) - Early voting has been underway for a week, and in some counties, turnout is running well ahead of early voting turnout in 2016.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order extending the early voting period by a week because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In McLennan County, Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said about 35,000 people voted in the first week of early voting.

Van Wolfe said she is not surprised by the turnout, but she was surprised by how long people were waiting in line to vote.

“In fact we open at 8 o’clock and close at 5 o’clock, and at many of our voting locations we had people standing in line at 7 o’clock waiting for the doors to open,” Van Wolfe said.

Van Wolfe said she hopes residents continue to vote early, rather than waiting until Election Day.

“I hope that everybody votes early so that there won’t be lines on Election Day, that’s our hope,” Van Wolfe said.

In Bell County, between mail-in ballots and early voting, more than 42,000 people have cast their ballot already this year, which is up from 2016.

In Coryell County, 6,806 people voted in the first five days of early voting in 2016.

This year 8,042 people voted in the first five days of early voting.

