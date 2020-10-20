Keeping an Eye on a Pair of Cold Fronts

Warm weather holds on for the next several days, with highs making it into the mid-to-upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Our next cold front is set to move through Friday afternoon and could drop temperatures a bit before sunset. There isn’t a ton of colder air behind Friday’s front but it will drop temperatures into the mid 50s Saturday morning will only warm into the mid 70s Saturday afternoon. The return of south winds Sunday should boost temperatures back into the mid 80s before a strong cold front approaches the area.

There’s still some uncertainty as to exactly when the front arrives and how cold the air behind the front will be, but we’re anticipating the coldest air of the season (so far) to move in. Temperatures are expected to steadily fall during the day Monday as colder air moves in behind the front and we could see late-day temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s Tuesday morning with highs potentially only warming into the mid 50s. There are still some questions as to how cold it’ll be so get ready for some adjustments in temperature forecast. Next week’s front is also expected to bring us some rain Monday into Tuesday.

